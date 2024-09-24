Prospect Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Prospect Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 118.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
PSEC stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
