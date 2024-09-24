Piper Sandler Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $145.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after acquiring an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 241,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

