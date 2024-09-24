PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.