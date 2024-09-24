Orgenesis Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 25th (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, September 24th.

Orgenesis Trading Down 24.6 %

Shares of Orgenesis stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $0.39. 757,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,954. Orgenesis has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

