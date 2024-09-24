NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

