NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.04.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.