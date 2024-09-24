New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

NJR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.59.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,403,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 80,219 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.