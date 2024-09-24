Miton UK Microcap (MINI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.09 on October 25th

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Miton UK Microcap Price Performance
Shares of LON MINI opened at GBX 51 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51. Miton UK Microcap has a 1-year low of GBX 45.40 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 56.50 ($0.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.10.
About Miton UK Microcap
