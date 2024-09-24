Miton UK Microcap (MINI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.09 on October 25th

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Miton UK Microcap Price Performance

Shares of LON MINI opened at GBX 51 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51. Miton UK Microcap has a 1-year low of GBX 45.40 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 56.50 ($0.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.10.

Get Miton UK Microcap alerts:

About Miton UK Microcap

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.