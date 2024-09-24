Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Lipocine Stock Down 6.2 %
LPCN stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.21.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
