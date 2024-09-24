Law Debenture Co. (LWDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture Price Performance

LWDB opened at GBX 895 ($11.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 890.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 856.56. Law Debenture has a 12-month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 929 ($12.40).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pars Purewal bought 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £149,205.45 ($199,153.03). Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

