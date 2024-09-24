Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $772.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Koppers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

