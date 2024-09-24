Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells C$1,839,000.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$1,839,000.00.
Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
GUD stock opened at C$5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.23. The stock has a market cap of C$598.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.69.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of C$95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1077501 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
