iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 27th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.57. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.79.

