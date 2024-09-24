Isabella Bank Co. (ISBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Isabella Bank stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Isabella Bank from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

