IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQV opened at $240.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

