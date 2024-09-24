Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

