ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $368.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $296.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.11 and a 200-day moving average of $317.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in ICON Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.