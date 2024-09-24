ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICFI. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $169.48 on Friday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,766 shares of company stock worth $1,444,534 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 730.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

