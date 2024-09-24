Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17% Huron Consulting Group 5.46% 20.44% 8.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeries Technology and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $131.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeries Technology and Huron Consulting Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $67.88 million 0.52 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $1.46 billion 1.35 $62.48 million $3.47 31.52

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Aeries Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research product suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; research-focused consulting and managed services; strategy and operations consulting services for public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.