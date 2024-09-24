Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) versus Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,937.97%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $594,000.00 3.94 -$8.85 million ($13.04) -0.06 Semler Scientific $61.74 million 2.55 $20.58 million $2.79 7.99

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,487.54% -258.06% -113.47% Semler Scientific 25.62% 21.17% 19.40%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Helius Medical Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

