Head-To-Head Survey: Qudian (NYSE:QD) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $172.70 million 4.86 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -5.39 Qudian $160.33 million 2.28 $5.51 million ($0.30) -6.07

This table compares Bitfarms and Qudian”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qudian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitfarms and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $3.66, suggesting a potential upside of 78.54%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -62.79% -18.94% -16.08% Qudian -134.42% -2.35% -2.21%

Summary

Bitfarms beats Qudian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

