Head-To-Head Review: InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -20.62% -20.30% -11.14% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Accolade and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 3 12 0 2.80 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $11.65, indicating a potential upside of 203.49%.

85.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accolade and InterCloud Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $431.53 million 0.71 -$99.81 million ($1.16) -3.31 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Volatility and Risk

Accolade has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accolade beats InterCloud Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

