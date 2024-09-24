Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $144.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.