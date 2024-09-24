Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.02 to $0.01 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $24,967,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.