GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

GDI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of GDI opened at C$34.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.41.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.11). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of C$639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$648.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.3010071 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

