Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Set at C$60.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a C$60.00 price objective on Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised Fortis to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.10.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$60.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.65. The company has a market cap of C$30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.29.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.338843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.98%.

Insider Transactions at Fortis

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

