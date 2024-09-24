Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,371,528. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fluor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Fluor has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Fluor’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

