First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.4 %

FIBK opened at $30.86 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,204,000 after buying an additional 367,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after buying an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,051,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,974,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

