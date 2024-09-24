Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Findev Stock Performance
Shares of TNSGF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Findev has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.27.
Findev Company Profile
