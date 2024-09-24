Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of TNSGF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Findev has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.27.

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

