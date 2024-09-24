Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $394.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

