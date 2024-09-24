FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $503.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $464.00 to $503.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $446.67.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $3,714,960 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.