FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $469.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $451.00 to $469.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.67.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,977,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

