EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

