Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
EVAX stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
