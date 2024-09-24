Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Digihost Technology Stock Down 4.3 %
DGHI opened at $1.10 on Friday. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.
Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Digihost Technology
Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
