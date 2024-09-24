Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHIFree Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Digihost Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

DGHI opened at $1.10 on Friday. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

