Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DK. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.73.

Get Delek US alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DK

Delek US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Delek US has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.