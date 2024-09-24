Critical Analysis: PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) versus Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) and PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Syra Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Syra Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Syra Health and PageGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syra Health -59.22% -201.13% -109.29% PageGroup N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syra Health 0 0 0 0 N/A PageGroup 0 2 0 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Syra Health and PageGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syra Health and PageGroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syra Health $7.07 million 0.40 -$2.94 million N/A N/A PageGroup $2.50 billion 0.64 $95.86 million N/A N/A

PageGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Syra Health.

Summary

PageGroup beats Syra Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions. The company also engages in developing Syrenity, an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. In addition, the company provides healthcare staffing solutions; and digital health solutions comprising digital transformation, cloud and security, artificial intelligence, patient engagement, and health apps. It serves mental health hospitals and organizations, including government agencies, integrated health networks, managed care entities, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Syra Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

