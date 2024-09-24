CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

