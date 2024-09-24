Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,636,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

