Contrasting VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) & Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF)

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) and Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and Hensoldt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 1.21% 7.87% 3.73% Hensoldt N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of VSE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $974.18 million 1.37 $39.13 million $4.61 18.08 Hensoldt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VSE and Hensoldt”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than Hensoldt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VSE and Hensoldt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Hensoldt 0 0 0 0 N/A

VSE presently has a consensus price target of $99.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Given VSE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VSE is more favorable than Hensoldt.

Summary

VSE beats Hensoldt on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators. This segment serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and fixed-base operators. The Fleet segment offers parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain support, and other services to support the commercial aftermarket medium- and heavy-duty truck market. This segment also provides sale of vehicle parts and supply chain services to support client truck fleets, as well as sustainment solutions and managed inventory services to government and commercial truck fleets. VSE Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments. In addition, it offers electronic support/SIGINT products, receivers, direction finders, electronic attackers/jammers, self-protection EW software suites and ground support stations, and electronic warfare systems. Further, the company provides avionics, including airborne computing, flight and mission data recording and management, connectivity, mission management/pilot assistance, video management, unmanned, mission planning support, data analysis and evaluation, and cloud solutions, as well as integrated airborne, land, naval, and security solutions. Additionally, it offers products and system support, simulation, and training services; and antenna, cabling, shelter, and tester solutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Taufkirchen, Germany.

