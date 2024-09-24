Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.64. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,561,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 408,122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.