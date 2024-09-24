Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $156.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.90.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
CHDN opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
