Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $156.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $94,137,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Churchill Downs by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

