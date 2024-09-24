Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

CNTA opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.44. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $17.59.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

