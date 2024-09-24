Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

