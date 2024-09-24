Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

