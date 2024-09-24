Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $81.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker
Bruker Stock Performance
NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Bruker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.
About Bruker
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
