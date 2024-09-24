Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Target Price at $126.76

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

