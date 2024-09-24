Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $55.83

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.86%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
