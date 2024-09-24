Brokerages Set Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Target Price at $43.78

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SKWD opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,371,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

