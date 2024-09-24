Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $29.20

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.66.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGO. HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Millicom International Cellular
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
NASDAQ TIGO opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.