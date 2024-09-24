Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $29.20

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGO. HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Millicom International Cellular

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $67,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $98,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.